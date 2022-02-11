Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,541,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,877,000 after acquiring an additional 785,802 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,560 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,170,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,800 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,040,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,794,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 65.7% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,366,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

