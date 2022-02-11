TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$160.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a C$132.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$136.62.

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$138.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$131.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$135.86. The firm has a market cap of C$12.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.34. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$87.52 and a twelve month high of C$148.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total transaction of C$2,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,191,114 shares in the company, valued at C$569,991,504.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

