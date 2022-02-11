TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$160.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a C$132.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$136.62.
Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$138.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$131.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$135.86. The firm has a market cap of C$12.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.34. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$87.52 and a twelve month high of C$148.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
