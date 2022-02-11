Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in January

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of TUFBY stock remained flat at $$12.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. Thai Union Group Public has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

About Thai Union Group Public

Thai Union Group Public Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of frozen, chilled and canned seafood. It operates through the following segments: Ambient Seafood, Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Business and Pet Food, Value-Added and Other. The Ambient Seafood segment includes tuna, sardine, salmon, specialty seafood and pelagic fishes.

