The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th.

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $13.96 on Friday. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beauty Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,826,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 117.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 21,048.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

