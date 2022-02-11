The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,981 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $3,761,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Boeing by 13.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 359.8% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $218.75 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $183.77 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.68, a PEG ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.