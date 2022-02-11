The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis cut its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 42.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after purchasing an additional 176,197 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 493.2% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.20.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

SAM stock opened at $439.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.15. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $404.50 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

