The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.75% of Buckle worth $14,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 4.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $39.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.58. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $319.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.40 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

BKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

