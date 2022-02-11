The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) COO Christopher Finn Sells 76,897 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) COO Christopher Finn sold 76,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $3,760,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Christopher Finn sold 10,956 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $572,451.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

