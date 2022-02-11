The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Insider Bruce M. Larson Sells 10,743 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CG stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 33.87%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 92.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

