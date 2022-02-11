The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.010-$4.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.86. 12,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.01.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $456,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Ensign Group stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

