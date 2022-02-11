The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN GLU opened at $19.65 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $24.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

