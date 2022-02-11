The GEO Group (GEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

Shares of GEO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.65. 3,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,922. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The GEO Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 27,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The GEO Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in The GEO Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

