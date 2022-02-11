The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €179.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($205.75) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($155.17) price objective on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($160.92) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($160.92) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($160.92) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($172.41) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €139.23 ($160.04).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €118.30 ($135.98) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €111.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €112.69. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($78.48) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($114.91).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

