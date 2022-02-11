The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 6,950 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($93.98) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a £105 ($141.99) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($121.70) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,100 ($123.06) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,713.08 ($131.35).

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,532 ($115.38) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($91.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,523 ($128.78). The company has a market capitalization of £132.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,495.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,581.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 145.30 ($1.96) dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.51%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

