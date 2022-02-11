The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 161,946 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $72.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

