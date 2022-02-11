The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.59. Kraft Heinz reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kraft Heinz.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.39.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $2,815,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 476.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 42,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

