The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 25,119 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Equinox Gold worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,187 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at $6,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2,252.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 651,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,816,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after buying an additional 258,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 397.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 255,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $5.95 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQX. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

