The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 375 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.16% of Belden worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,464,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 7.49%.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

