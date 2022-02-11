The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.19% of Dycom Industries worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 68,745.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 444,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,634,000 after buying an additional 443,407 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 196.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,569,000 after purchasing an additional 440,884 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.8% during the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,719 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,313,000 after purchasing an additional 193,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 111.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 227,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 119,954 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.06.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

