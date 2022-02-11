The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.48 Million Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,613 shares of company stock valued at $225,373. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $93.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.13 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.63.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

