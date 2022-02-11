The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,977.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $340,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $234.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.95 and a beta of 1.63. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.