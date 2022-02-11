The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.20

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.20 and traded as low as $15.12. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 10,284 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,819,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,470,000 after buying an additional 55,642 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,190,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after buying an additional 70,309 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mexico Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MXF)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

