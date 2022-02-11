The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 38.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,318 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.82. 276,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,741,497. The firm has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average of $65.11. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $69.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

