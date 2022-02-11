The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,543,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 182,716 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 2.0% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $234,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 593.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 892,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,579,000 after purchasing an additional 764,181 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 137.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,487,000 after purchasing an additional 389,673 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 121.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

TD stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.89. 65,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,415. The company has a market capitalization of $156.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.31. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $58.91 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on TD. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

