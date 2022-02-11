The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Lessened by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,914 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.8% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after acquiring an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after buying an additional 355,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,242,020,000 after buying an additional 959,579 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.91. 596,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,978,281. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $277.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.81.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.