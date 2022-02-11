TheStreet Downgrades Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) to D+

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avaya has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.
Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -58.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90.
In other Avaya news, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $764,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784 over the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Avaya by 17.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Avaya by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avaya (AVYA)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.