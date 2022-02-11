TheStreet Downgrades Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) to D+

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avaya has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -58.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avaya news, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $764,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784 over the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Avaya by 17.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Avaya by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

