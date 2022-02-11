TheStreet Lowers Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Get Plantronics alerts:

NYSE:POLY opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.87. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.59 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.