TheStreet Lowers Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.33.
NYSE:POLY opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.87. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.
Plantronics Company Profile
Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.
