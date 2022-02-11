TheStreet Lowers The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $26.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $273.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 0.88.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
