TheStreet Lowers The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $26.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $273.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 224,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $12,065,038.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $3,089,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 419,305 shares of company stock valued at $22,622,175 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

