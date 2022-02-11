Theta Fuel One Day Trading Volume Hits $75.73 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $75.73 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.00197784 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00025608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.80 or 0.00441159 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00064524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

