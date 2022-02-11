TIG Advisors LLC Invests $47,000 in Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

In other XOS news, Director George N. Mattson bought 35,560 shares of XOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $141,173.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 100,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 185,560 shares of company stock valued at $738,173 over the last quarter.

XOS stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.69. Xos Inc has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $14.29.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xos Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of XOS in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

