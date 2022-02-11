TIG Advisors LLC Takes $310,000 Position in SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SomaLogic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

SLGC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SLGC stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11. SomaLogic Inc has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $14.72.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that SomaLogic Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SomaLogic Profile

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

