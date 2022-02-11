Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 9.9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shot up 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.87. 988,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 24,708,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth $15,493,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 280.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 179.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 72,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 99.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 146,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 254.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 36,840 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

