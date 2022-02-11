Timken (NYSE:TKR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.33.

TKR opened at $66.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. Timken has a 1 year low of $62.96 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Timken will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Timken by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Timken by 533.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

