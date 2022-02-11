Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Acquires 4,405 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 3.7% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned 0.07% of TransDigm Group worth $23,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,600,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,287,435 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

NYSE TDG opened at $649.24 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $552.72 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $622.41 and a 200-day moving average of $624.46.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.