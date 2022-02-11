Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Buys 21,530 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,530 shares during the quarter. New York Times comprises about 1.1% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,932,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,773,000 after purchasing an additional 494,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,003 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in New York Times by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,546,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,267,000 after buying an additional 82,627 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in New York Times by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,859,000 after buying an additional 301,176 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $41.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

