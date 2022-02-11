Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Raises Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises 3.9% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $24,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Charter Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Charter Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,540 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 20.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 222.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $758.38.

CHTR opened at $606.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $618.42 and a 200 day moving average of $695.46. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $549.59 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.