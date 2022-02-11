Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,200,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,736,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,430,000 after purchasing an additional 62,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,122.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,148.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,475.01. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $957.60 and a 1-year high of $2,006.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Several research firms have commented on MELI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,887.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

