Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Gartner by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gartner by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.80.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total transaction of $567,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,728. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IT opened at $291.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.81 and a 200 day moving average of $309.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.18 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

