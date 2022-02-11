Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 11 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,887.00.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,122.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,148.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1,475.01. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $957.60 and a 1 year high of $2,006.71.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

