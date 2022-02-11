Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,605 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

