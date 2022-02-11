Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 361 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in NetApp by 60.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,073,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in NetApp by 31.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NetApp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100,986 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 51.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,558,000 after buying an additional 511,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $90.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.32.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

