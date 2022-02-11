Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Topaz Energy to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$340,000.

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$18.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 117.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.97. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$19.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 383.65%.

