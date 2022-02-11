Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.91 billion-$19.91 billion.

Shares of TRYIY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. 36,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,485. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $14.07.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

