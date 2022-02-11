Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Increased to C$126.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TMTNF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.06.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at $90.14 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $70.58 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.94.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.