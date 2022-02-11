Tower token Price Tops $0.0253 on Major Exchanges (TOWER)

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. Tower token has a total market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tower token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tower token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00040186 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00103092 BTC.

Tower token Coin Profile

Tower token (TOWER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling Tower token

