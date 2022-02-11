TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. TowneBank reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

TOWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

TowneBank stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in TowneBank by 1,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

