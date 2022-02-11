TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 477.13 ($6.45). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 476 ($6.44), with a volume of 364,314 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 487.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 486.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

