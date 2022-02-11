Traders Buy High Volume of Citius Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 15,193 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,271% compared to the average volume of 1,108 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 62,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTXR. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group began coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

CTXR opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.41. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.56.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.