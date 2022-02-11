Traders Buy High Volume of Enbridge Call Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 77,160 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,801% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,058 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,128 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 785,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,717,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

