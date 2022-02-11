Traders Buy High Volume of Fathom Put Options (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 6,070 put options on the company. This is an increase of 720% compared to the average volume of 740 put options.

FTHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.50 target price on shares of Fathom in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Fathom stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,381. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $234.36 million, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.50. Fathom has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $100.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.58 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fathom will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fathom news, CEO Joshua Harley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $4,824,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $3,618,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,843 shares of company stock worth $8,543,558 over the last ninety days. 57.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTHM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

